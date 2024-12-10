LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We are tracking another round of winter weather to move into Mid-Michigan, with the chance for snow and cooler temperatures in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Ingham, Eaton, Barry, Jackson, Calhoun, Clinton, and Ionia Counties. These advisories will begin at 7 am Wednesday and expire Thursday morning.

Dry and cloud conditions will continue across the area for the rest of the evening. A few flurries will move in overnight as temperatures fall into the low 30s. Snow showers will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with highs near freezing and winds gusting between 20-30 miles per hour. Snow showers and gusty conditions will continue into the day on Thursday, with dry and mostly cloudy conditions moving in for Thursday afternoon and evening.

The most significant snowfall accumulations will be to our west near the lakeshore, with around 2-4 inches of snow across Mid-Michigan by Thursday afternoon. These snowy conditions will impact travel Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon, with slick and slippery roads across the area. In addition, the gusty winds could also reduce visibility at points in time.

In addition to the chance for snow, we will have some cooler temperatures to move into the area Wednesday night. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the low teens, with winds gusting between 20-35 miles per hour, dropping wind chills below zero. Breezy conditions will stick with us throughout the day. So, even though we have highs in the upper teens in the forecast, it will likely feel like we are in the single digits for most of the day.

The round of winter weather we are tracking looks to be brief. Warmer, above-average temperatures will return for the weekend, with the chance for rain across the area.