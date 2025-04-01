LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Power companies are still working diligently to restore power to thousands of homes across Mid-Michigan after a severe line of storms battered the region Sunday evening.
Statewide Consumers Energy shows over 92,000 customers with power issues at 11:15 a.m. Monday.
Here’s the image for the Lansing Board of Water and Light Outage Map.
The Lansing Board of Water and Light Outage Map shows only 2 customers without power.
Do not touch any lines on the ground. They could be live electrical lines. If lines are down across your property or road, call the non-emergency line for your community. If the wire is producing sparks or smoking, call 9-1-1.