CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WLNS) — The new GOES-U satellite launched from Cape Canaveral, FL, and has recently begun sending back high-resolution images and data of the weather across the United States and beyond.

This satellite, the last in the GOES-R Series, is filled with state-of-the-art instrumentation, including an Advanced Baseline Imager and Geostationary Lightning Mapper, which will be used to observe the weather throughout Earth’s atmosphere.

New weather satellite will help save lives in Mid-Michigan. (WLNS)

Multiple space weather observation instruments are also included on the satellite. One of the main tools is the Compact Coronagraph, the first of its kind to be included in a GOES-R Series satellite. This will study the sun’s corona and alert scientists when a coronal mass ejection is headed toward Earth, leading to better aurora borealis forecasts.

Whether in Michigan, Florida, North America, South America, the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans, meteorologists are monitoring the weather overhead using the GOES-R Series of satellites, using the data to help keep people safe.