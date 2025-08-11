LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hot and humid conditions remain in the forecast across Mid-Michigan as we kick off the work week. In addition to the heat and humidity, we are also tracking a few chances for precipitation.

Dry and sunny conditions will continue throughout Monday morning, with a few showers and thunderstorms moving in this afternoon. High temperatures will make it into the upper 80s, but with the humidity, it will feel like we are in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.

We have another round of precipitation in the forecast Tuesday afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across Mid-Michigan around 2 or 3 o’clock. Any of the storms that we see on Tuesday will have the potential of producing heavy downpours and isolated strong wind gusts.

Rain chances will decrease on Wednesday, with lower humidity briefly returning to the region. Humidity and temperatures will begin to climb on Friday, with high temperatures over the weekend returning to the 90s.