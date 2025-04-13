LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Expect more clouds than sunshine today, but the good news is that temperatures stay right around where they were yesterday if not a few degrees warmer depending on if we can squeeze a few drops of sunshine out from the clouds today.

A few scattered rain showers are possible throughout the day today, not widespread rain by any means but still pesky enough that an umbrella may be needed. Temperatures for today remain mild into the upper 50s to low 60s. Unfortunately, more showers move in tonight after dinnertime. With this round we could hear a few rumbles of thunder so don’t be too alarmed by that. Temperatures tonight remain mild in the upper 40s.

Heading into the upcoming work week, the main concern will be strong gusty winds tonight through at least Tuesday morning. For tonight through Monday, southeast winds strengthen to about 15 to 20 mph gusting between 25 to 30 mph. Monday night into Tuesday a cold front moves in and allows gusts to get into the 30 to 40 mph range.

Unsettled weather continues over the next few days with the chance for scattered rain and even some snow showers for Tuesday morning after that cold frontal passage. Monday’s highs will remain in the low 60s with scattered showers, Tuesday we drop into the mid-40s, and wind chill values will feel like we are in the low to mid-30s for the day! Brrr.

High-pressure returns for Wednesday and Thursday allowing us to dry out and see some nice spring like conditions with temperatures into the low to mid-50s for both days. By the end of the week, we return to the 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a few thunderstorms possible as warmer air moves into the area.