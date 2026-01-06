LANSING, Mich. (WLSN)– Rain showers will move through Mid-Michigan today, with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Temperatures will return to the upper 30s tomorrow, with decreasing clouds late in the day.

Our next system will arrive on Thursday, with rain showers beginning late in the day and continuing into Friday morning.

Another round of rain will move in on Saturday; however, it will eventually switch over to snow, with snow showers continuing on Sunday.

Snow totals from this weekend’s system are expected to remain around 1″-2″ across most of our area, with lower totals to our east and higher totals to our west due to lake effect snow.

Colder temperatures are set to return next week, dropping our temperatures back into the low 30s by Sunday.