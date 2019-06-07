Webcams

Capitol Cam

Grand Ledge Cam

Okemos Cam

St. Johns Cam

Hillsdale Cam

WLNS Cam

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

° / 47°
% ° 47°

Friday

73° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 73° 61°

Saturday

68° / 58°
Rain
Rain 60% 68° 58°

Sunday

69° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 69° 59°

Monday

72° / 56°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 72° 56°

Tuesday

73° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 55°

Wednesday

72° / 59°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 72° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

49°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
53°

58°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

63°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
70°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
71°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
72°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
71°

69°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
69°

69°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
69°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
69°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
68°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
66°

65°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
65°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
65°

64°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
64°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°
Mostly Cloudy

Lansing

52°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
48°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Jackson

49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
45°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Lansing

52°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
46°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Ionia

49°F Fair Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
45°F Clear
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hillsdale

48°F Fair Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
46°F Clear
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous