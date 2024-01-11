LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A large winter system is set to arrive in Mid-Michigan Friday morning, creating dangerous travel conditions across the region.

Snow will start falling Friday morning, continuing into the afternoon. By Friday evening there is a chance some rain will mix in with the snow, which would limit our snow totals from this system.

The best chance for rain appears in our southeastern counties where temperatures will be slightly warmer. This rain will switch back to snow in the overnight hours, leading to a snowy day on Saturday. As colder air moves in through the weekend, lake-effect snow will begin to fall across the area, further increasing our snow totals.

By the end of the weekend, many in Mid-Michigan will have 4-8″ of snow on the ground, with much lower totals in our southeastern counties. There is the potential for higher snowfall totals, however, that would only occur if the rain remains out of our area. There is still some uncertainty about how much rain we’ll see, so check back in for updates throughout the day.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph will accompany this system, resulting in blowing/drifting snow. This will cause road conditions to deteriorate and will lead to significantly reduced visibility on the roadways.

An arctic airmass will move in behind the system, dropping temperatures into the single digits by Sunday night. This will likely result in icy spots on the roads continuing well into next week.