Winter storm sets sights on Michigan Monday night into Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— So far, in terms of snow, we’ve had a pretty mild winter season, but that’s not the case heading into Monday night and Tuesday Morning.

Snow fall is not expected to begin in Mid-Michigan until after 9 P.M.. Once it starts, it will continue to fall throughout the night, and on and off Tuesday throughout the day. The system won’t completely move out until Tuesday night.

As of now, the Stormtracker 6 team is predicting roughly 3 to 5-inches throughout the area. Chief Meteorologist David Young says “while there could be some isolated 6-inch amounts, the system will be weakening as it moves in” he Doesn’t “think thing should get out of hand.”

