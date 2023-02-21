LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Wednesday and Thursday are Weather Aware Days in mid-Michigan due to the threat of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain in the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning for all counties north of I-94.

A storm system will begin to move into the area Tuesday night, with a few light snow showers possible.

However, the majority of the precipitation associated with this storm will move in Wednesday afternoon and stick with us throughout the day.

Wednesday afternoon, a surge of wintry mix including snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected across the area. Ice accumulations will be possible on the roads, power lines, and trees.

Travel conditions will quickly deteriorate Wednesday evening. In addition, the weight of ice combined with gusty winds could lead to power outages in the area.

This mix of precipitation will continue Wednesday night and gradually diminish Thursday morning.

Be sure to stick with your StormTracker 6 Weather Team for the next couple of days for updates on this system and expected precipitation types and potential accumulations for your area.