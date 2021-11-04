What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories on the web include: MCAA approves refund checks to every Michigander with auto insurance, a new survey of the nation’s tap water found that millions of American’s are ingesting water that includes an “invisible toxic cocktail” of cancer-linked chemicals and Tom Hanks has the chance to go to space.

MCAA Approves Refund Checks to Every Michigander with Auto Insurance

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCAA) has now voted to deliver refund checks to every Michigander with auto insurance.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is excited the MCAA has taken action in response to her letter this week. She says the refund checks will bring the costs down and produce savings for Michiganders with auto insurance.

“Michiganders have paid into the catastrophic care fund for decades, these funds from the $5 billion surplus belong in the pockets of Michigan policyholders,” Whitmer said.

The refund became possible after a bipartisan auto insurance reform bill was passed into law in 2019.

Anita Fox, The Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director also applauded the MCAA’s quick response.

“I urge the MCCA Board to act promptly to determine the amount of and process and timetable for expeditiously issuing refunds to all Michiganders with auto insurance,” Fox said.

Millions of American’s are Ingesting Water that Includes “An Invisible Toxic Cocktail” of Cancer-Linked Chemicals

A new survey of the nation’s tap water has found that millions of Americans are unknowingly drinking water that includes an invisible “toxic cocktail” of cancer-linked chemicals.

The Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) 2021 tap water database, showcased contamination from toxins such as arsenic, lead, and perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the drinking water of tens of millions of households across all 50 states.

To assemble the database, EWG researchers and scientists spent two years collecting and analyzing U.S. water contaminants from almost 50,000 water systems, a news release from the group said.

The database warns individuals that, “Getting a passing grade from the federal government does not mean the water meets the latest health guidelines.”

The EWG called for necessary federal investments to aid U.S. tap water problems.

“With more funding, stronger federal safety standards and a greater focus on helping historically disadvantaged areas, safe water could finally be a given for all communities across the country. Until then, EWG’s Tap Water Database will continue to be a key part of our work to help consumers and communities learn about the true scope of the problem, empower themselves and advocate for better water quality.” EWG President, Ken Cook

To view information on contaminants in a specific region, individuals can log into the database and enter their ZIP codes. Then individuals scroll down to select the utility that serves their community.

Tom Hanks was Offered the Opportunity to Ride on Blue Origin Space Rocket

Famous actor, Tom Hanks was offered a seat on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket. The “Forrest Gump” star turned down the opportunity because of the high cost to go to space.

When Hanks was on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show, he said that Bezos wanted him to pay if he accepted the invitation.

“It costs like $28 million or something like that and I’m doing good, Jimmy, I’m doing good,” Hanks responded to Kimmel. “But I ain’t paying $28 million.”

Hanks went on to say that everyone could replicate the trip at home while leaning back into their chairs and shaking.