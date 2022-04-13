LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Inflation Forcing Retirees Back into Jobs

High prices on essentials are forcing some older adults out of retirement as U.S inflation continues to rise.

According to the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis, one out of four adults said that inflation is the single greatest threat to their retirement plans in 2022.

In just the past six months, nearly 480,000 adults over 55 began looking for a job, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This increase is in part a result of the fastest year-over-year inflation rise, which has made it more difficult for people to retire when they originally desired.

In just February, 3% of retirees re-entered the workforce, a trend that officials say is expected to continue.

Reports of Stalking Linked to AirTags

New reports show people aren’t just using their Apple AirTags to find their missing items, but to track people.

In fact, hundreds of people have reported being unknowingly tracked by the small quarter sized devices.

AirTags allow owners to track misplaced items. These devices can be attached to most items such as keys or a wallet.

Authorities say there are unsettling cases of stalkers and thieves planting AirTags and then following people’s movements.