2021 was America’s Deadliest Year Ever

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more Americans died in 2021 than in any other year in the nation’s history.

The increase in deaths is due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as death rates attributed to cancer, diabetes and strokes that also rose.

The published data shows that nearly 3.5 million Americans died in the 12 months that ended in September of 2021, which is the highest number of deaths ever recorded in the U.S. in a single year.

415,000 of those Americans died of COVID-19, a higher figure than even in the first year of the outbreak.

Drug overdoses were also up by 10% in 2021 from the prior year.

Michigan Unemployment Rate Falls in March

According to the Michigan Department of technology, Management and Budget, Michigan’s unemployment rate dropped by 0.3% in March, leaving 4.4% of the state unemployed.

The total number of employed Michiganders grew by 29,000 during the month, while the number of unemployed people fell by 14,000.

Total employment in Michigan increased by 62,000 over the last three months.

The statewide labor force has now grown by 15,000.