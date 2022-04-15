LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

MSU Students Forced Out of Homes after Pipe Burst

Dozens of Michigan State University students have been forced out of their homes due to a pipe that burst.

It happened at the SkyVue Apartment Building in East Lansing. Students are still unable to return to their living spaces.

Patrick Bourke, a resident at SkyVue said his whole floor was impacted.

He says the pipe burst from the ninth floor and worked its way all the way down to the fourth and fifth floors.

Electricity in the apartment building was also turned off when the electrical room filled with water.

“Like, what am I gonna do from here on out? Like, am I ever going to see this apartment again?” Bourke said.

Mortgage Rates Top 5% for the First Time in a Decade

The interest rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has now hit a 10-year-high of 5%. The last time this happened was in February of 2011.

Steep inclines like this is a continuing trend that started last December in the U.S. housing market where values skyrocketed.

According to information from the Mortgage Bankers Association, some potential homeowners are reconsidering buying houses and investing in real estate.

Why is Easter Never on the Same Sunday?

While Easter always falls on a Sunday during March or April, unlike Christmas and Independence Day, it typically falls on a different date each year.

The date of Easter is determined by the moon, according to Kim Mandelkow, the Director of Office for Worship with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee said.

She says Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox.

The Easter bunny will soon be on the way as Easter falls on April, 17 this year.