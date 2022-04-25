LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Who Pays for Student Loan Forgiveness?

Experts say many people across the country are continuing to call on the president to cancel even more federal student loan debt

If President Joe Biden were to more broadly cancel student loan debt, officials say the first to pay would be the federal government.

Currently, there are nearly 43 million Americans responsible for roughly $1.6 trillion in federal student loans.

According to the Urban Institute, if President Biden decided to cancel student debt, the federal deficit would increase.

According to a report from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, canceling student debt could cost anywhere from $245 billion-$1.6 trillion for all federal loans to be erased.

1 Child has Died in Mystery Liver Disease Outbreak Impacting the U.S.

The World Health Organization now says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak that’s impacting children in Europe and the U.S.

The U.N. health agency says 169 cases have been reported of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries.

The cases were found in children from one month old to 16-years-old.

Health officials are currently investigating this disease.

Estate Sale Held at Alex Trebek’s Home

The home of Alex Trebek, the game show host of “Jeopardy” was the site of an estate sale over the weekend.

Trebek died in November of 2020 from pancreatic cancer, and lived in a mansion property in California.

The home was opened to the public, who had the chance to look around and choose home items from Trebek’s collection.

Artwork, sculptures, and more from Trebek’s career were all available for purchase.