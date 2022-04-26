LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Major MI Bridge and Road Repair Projects Underway

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is now investing nearly $73 million to rebuild roads and restore 13 bridges in Michigan.

Road projects are anticipated to begin this week in Kent, Eaton and Clinton Counties.

The projects include repairing the Airport Road bridge over I-69 in Clinton County, repairing I-96 near M-6 in Kent County, and adding a new ramp and interchange connector to I-96 and M-21 (Fulton Street) in Kent County.

Officials say these projects are expected to create 1,169 jobs.

On Thursday, April 28, MDOT will close the Airport Road bridge over I-69 in order to make repairs.

Ford to reveal New Electric Lightning F-150

Ford is launching an electric version of its best selling truck, the Ford F-150.

The electric version called the Lightning Ford F-150 will be unveiled Tuesday, April 26, at the new Ford Plant in Dearborn.

Brian Palmer who has been with Ford for over 25 years, says he once doubted the electric revolution, but now he believes the technology will dominate in less than 10-years.