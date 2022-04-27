LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Consumers Energy Launches Tree-Planting Program

Consumers Energy is now launching a new program, giving customers a way to offset their carbon emissions.

The “MI Clean Air” Program is part of the utility company’s plan to be carbon neutral by 2050.

The program will allow customers to pay a small monthly charge in exchange for work by Consumers to make up for their carbon emissions.

Fees range from $6-$20 a month.

“The money from the subscription goes to support sustainable forestry in Michigan that captures carbon offsets from the burning of the natural gas,” Consumers spokesperson Terry DeDoes said.

In exchange for this small monthly payment, Consumers will commit to planting trees and rebuilding sustainable forests.

Chick-fil-A brings Back ‘Spicy’ Breakfast Sandwich After 6 Years

After six years, Chick-Fil-A has finally brought back its spicy chicken breakfast sandwich.

The fast food chain says the sandwich, consisting of a spice-infused breaded chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit, was removed from the menu in 2016, to make room for newer items.

After popular demand, this month, the spicy chicken biscuit breakfast sandwich has returned at more than 1,100 locations throughout the country.

A representative for Chick-fil-A says to download the Chick-fil-A app to check for local availability during breakfast.