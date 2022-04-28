LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

DNR Sets Big Goal: Plant, Save 50M Trees by 2030

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is now launching a new campaign with the commitment to plant 50 million trees by 2030.

This effort is a part of the Trillion Trees Campaign, which is a group dedicated to conserving, growing and planting one trillion trees by the end of the decade.

Kevin Sayers, a program lead for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division, says the trees are part of Michigan’s heritage and are needed for the fight against climate change.

Sayers says joining the cause is easy: plant your trees and register them on the DNR website.

CDC: Be Aware of the Lone Star Tick

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now warning people about the lone star tick, which is in most areas of the U.S.

Disease experts say one bite can make you form new allergies to red meat.

According to the CDC, the potentially life-threatening allergic reaction is called alpha-gal syndrome.

Allergic Reactions can range from mild to serious. Possible reactions include hives and rash, diarrhea, nausea, shortness of breath, low blood pressure and swelling of lips, throat, tongue and eyelids.

The CDC says if you’ve been in contact with one, to call your doctor as soon as possible.

Home Listing Includes ‘Rehabbed Ex-Husband’

One woman is selling her $699,000 home in Panama City Beach, Florida to potential investors. The home comes with a unique feature, and that’s her ex-husband as a tenant.

Listing photos show her ex-husband in silly poses showcasing different rooms in the house.

The owner of the home, Crystal Ball, said the divorce has not been easy, but humor has gotten them through it.

The listing went viral on social media after it was shared on the popular twitter account Zillow Gone Wild.

Ball says it’s common for real estate investment properties to be sold with current tenants, so her ex-husband is doing a lease-back for the first two years.