Biden Considering Income Stipulations on Student Loan Cancellation: Report

President Joe Biden is now considering limiting student loan forgiveness to individuals who make below a specific income.

Officials are looking at limiting cancellation to those making below $125,000 or $150,000 as an individual, or $250,000 or $300,000 for couples who file taxes together.

Earlier the president denied debt relief would be as high as $50,000 per borrower, but said he would have more to say in the upcoming weeks.

Officials say the conversations are still in early stages and there is still room for changes before an official plan is delivered.

‘That ’70s Show’ Spin-Off Will Feature most of the Show’s Original Cast: Reports

Fans of the hit comedy, “That ’70s Show” are in for a treat.

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that several of the show’s main characters will make appearances in the upcoming Netflix spin-off, “That ’90s Show.”

Topher grace, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama will all be back in their roles for the Netflix Comedy.

A release date still hasn’t been set.