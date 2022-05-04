LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Jackson County Puppy Rescued from Drowning

One puppy is now in the hands of the Jackson County Animal Shelter after a scary situation where he could have drowned.

Vanburen was rescued Tuesday, May 3, after being thrown into a river in his crate.

The shelter was able to quickly rescue him, but says he had a bad break in his leg that is now being treated.

Vanburen is between five and six months old, and is described as a “super sweet and loving boy.”

In a post the shelter said, “We know he would heal much better in a home, and there’s no reason he has to wait to be adopted.”

Kim Kardashian Wears Iconic Marilyn Monroe Dress to Met Gala

All eyes were on Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala Monday night as she strutted in one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dresses, to celebrate the event’s “Gilded Glamour” theme.

Kardashian walked the red carpet in Monroe’s dress she famously wore to sing happy birthday to the former President, John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kardashian said she came up with the outfit idea after the last Met Gala.

“I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” Kardashian told Vogue

Besides Monroe, Kardashian is now the only person to wear the gown.