What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories on the web include: Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies proposes $3.5 million for affordable housing, a cancer patient get’s surprised with the Michigan State University game ball from Saturday’s big game and a 3,300 square foot synthetic skating rink opens today in downtown Lansing.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies Proposes $3.5 million for Affordable Housing

Before leaving office, Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies is fighting for more affordable housing in the city of Jackson.

“We realized during the pandemic is that the need for safe affordable and dignified housing has just been exacerbated,” said Mayor Dobies.

Mayor Dobies is now proposing $3.5 million to go towards home rehabilitation, as well as both transitional and long term affordable options.

He says this proposal not only helps fight poverty but also allows Jackson to grow.

Wendy Clow, the Executive Director of the Habitat for Humanity in Jackson says the majority of houses in Jackson are not affordable for people that live in a moderate to low income level.

The issue has caused her phone to ring off the hook, and she also see’s the need for housing help.

The proposal is expected to be voted on by the city council in next week’s meeting.

Cancer Patient Get’s Surprised with the Michigan State University Game Ball from Saturday’s Big Game

A young man battling cancer who loves Michigan State University (MSU) Spartan football, was surprised with a Mel Tucker autographed ball from Saturday’s big football game against the University of Michigan.

Wyatt Lefever is currently at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow’s Children’s Center.

Sparrow Leaders were given the ball by MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller.

Knowing Lefever’s passion for watching spartan football, Sparrow pediatric leaders decided he was the perfect fit to receive the famous game ball.

According to Sparrow, Lefever “Couldn’t stop eyeing the autograph from MSU Coach, Mel Tucker.”

A Synthetic Skating Rink Opens Today in Downtown Lansing

A $3,300 square foot synthetic skating rink will open today in downtown Lansing.

The rink was originally opened in 2020 as a partnership with the Capital Region Community Foundation and local businesses.

The rink will be open daily until 10 p.m. Those interested in skating must have their own skates.

Individuals can also enjoy Christmas music and see the state holiday tree, while they skate.

“I am thrilled to once again announce that we will have outdoor skating available in Lansing this winter season,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I encourage residents and visitors alike to visit downtown Lansing this holiday season for skating, shopping and eating local.”