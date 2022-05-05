LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

MI Announces $38M in Food Assistance for Children

The Michigan Department of Health and Human services says that $38 million in federal dollars will go towards helping families put food on the table.

MDHHS says that the state has gained federal approval for a third round of pandemic-EBT benefits.

Assistance benefits will help out Michigan children whose access to healthy school meals was limited by learning from home during the pandemic.

Families can use these benefits to pay for food at stores or online.

Orbiting Hotel Set to Open in 2025

Ready to take a trip that’s out of this world, quite literally?

Orbital Assembly Corporation has now announced plans to launch two space station experiences that allow anyone to take a trip to space.

“Our vision is to make space a destination people will yearn to visit, with familiar elements provided by the presence of gravity,” Tim Alatorre, chief operating officer for Orbital Assembly Corp. said.

28 people can fit on the “Pioneer Station” and that is set to be ready by 2025. The “Voyager Station” will allow up to 400 guests to ride, which is scheduled to open in 2027.