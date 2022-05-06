LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Expires, Prize Goes to Schools

Michigan schools are now the lucky winners of the $1 million Powerball prize.

The Powerball winner never claimed their earnings, which means the funds will now go directly to the Michigan School Aid Fund.

Winners have exactly one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which expired on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. The ticket was bought on 28069 Mound Road in Warren.

The most valuable unclaimed ticket in Michigan history was a $34 million ticket from 1998.

Why More People Aren’t Attending College

According to the National Student Clearing House Center, almost one million fewer students are going to college now, than there were at the start of the pandemic.

The center says undergraduate enrollment fell by 6.6% in two years.

The center’s report points to issues stemming from the pandemic such as the supply chain crisis and inflation, which has put money constraints on people along with increasing costs.

The center states another reason for the decline being the large pay raise in normally low-wage jobs.