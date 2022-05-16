LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Farmers Warn of Coming Food Shortage

According to the National Black Farmers Association (NBFA), the food supply chain is facing a major crisis and it’s starting to show on grocery store shelves.

Farmer John Boyd Jr., the president of (NBFA), says that poor planting weather across the country, higher prices on seeds and fertilizer along with supply chain issues has all taken a heavy toll on farmers.

Boyd Jr. along with others are now calling on the federal government, to give financial aid to farmers in order to help mitigate some of the increased costs they’re facing.

Can We Get Rid of Tipping?

A new study from Cornell University, reveals that 85% of Americans admit they’re just following the social norm when it comes to leaving a tip at a restaurant.

Mike Lynn, a professor at the university says social approval is the main reason we tip.

On the other hand, researchers looked into ways restaurants eliminated the tipping system by replacing it with service charges.

Findings show that Americans didn’t like this method and ratings only went down. Lynn says people view service charges as mandatory tips, and we don’t like to be told what we have to do.

Polls display how most Americans prefer the tipping system.