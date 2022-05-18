LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Possible Power Shortfalls Projected for this Summer

A new report from Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a nonprofit organization that operates the power grid for 15 states including Michigan, is warning people there might not be enough power this summer.

Their April report says that Michiganders should expect rolling black outs in July and August.

Chief Executive officer john bear says these challenges are because of the changing energy landscape, and Michigan producing less energy than what’s needed for hot summer days.

However, energy companies like Consumers Energy are hopeful saying they already have plans in place.

‘Full House’ House on Sale at $37 Million

The beloved house that the hit TV show ‘Full House’ was filmed in, is now up for sale on Zillow.

The residence on 1709 Broderick Street in San Francisco, is listed for a whopping $37 million.

According to Zillow, the house built in 1783, was last sold in 2020 for $5.4 million. It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a parking garage that’s attached.