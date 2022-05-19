LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Man Makes Dog Abuse Posts Online

Recent threats against dogs in Mid-Michigan have turned out to be a hoax, but the uproar caused real concerns for one Holt woman who was falsely connected with the threats.

A man who is currently living in Clinton County, posted a series of threats to adopt and then kill pit bulls from local animal shelters.

Pictures were attached to these posts of what officials say appeared to be dead animals.

The online community who saw these posts became enraged, and posted two possible addresses for the man, one of which was in Holt.

Ingham County Animal Control later found he lived in Clinton County. The investigation was then turned over to the Clinton County Animal Control.

Dewitt Township Police say after investigating, they found the whole incident to be a hoax. Police say the man was making these threats as an attempt to troll the online community.

However, a woman in Holt who now lives at the address people originally gave thinking it was the man’s address making the threats, has now reported damage to her home.

Authorities are reminding the community to report anything they find suspicious online, but not to take the law into their own hands.

Have any concerns for animal welfare in Ingham County? Email complaints to reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org or call 517-676-8370 option #8 and an Animal Control Officer will investigate.

Gun Lake Casino Adds Hotel, Aqua Dome

Leaders from the Gun Lake Tribe and Casino will hold a ceremony Thursday for its phase five expansion.

The nearly $300 million project will include a 15-story hotel on the west side of the casino.

The expansion will also feature the aqua dome, which has three pools inside a 32,000 square-foot glass dome.

A hotel and resort has been on the tribe’s list for more than a year now.

Project leaders will share more details about the hotel and resort during Thursday’s event, which will begin at 11 a.m.