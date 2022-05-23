LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Students Rally for Abortion Access

The leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade continues to prompt protests around the nation. Students from across Michigan are now rallying in support of abortion access.

These students marched down East Michigan Avenue on Sunday. They then took their voices to the Capitol steps.

This action comes nearly a week after a state judge approved a preliminary injunction on the 1931 abortion ban. Teen speakers are saying it’s still not enough.

“Our rights are at risk the most because 38 states in the United States do have restrictions on youth who can not access abortions because they must receive parental consent. So, we can not just stop at blocking the 1931 law, we need to do more to protect abortion in Michigan,” said Organizer and High School Junior Hafiza Khalique.

Students who organized the rally called for a constitutional amendment proposal that would ultimately protect abortion in Michigan.

Customers Face Card Reader Problems at Meijer, Lowe’s

Meijer and Lowe’s customers ran into some major issues over the weekend.

Card readers were down at Meijer, Lowe’s and other locations in the greater Lansing area on Saturday. In fact, one Meijer associate said that EBT and debit cards were not being accepted throughout the day.

Systems were back and running on Sunday, but customers said their bank accounts were double or triple charged.

Meijer says its IT Department is diligently working to help customers that had these problems.