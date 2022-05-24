LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning

What are The Symptoms of Monkeypox?

The virus, monkeypox, has spread throughout 12 European countries, and there’s now two confirmed cases in the United States. There is also currently 50 possible cases under investigation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monkeypox is a milder case of smallpox.

In the early stages of infection, symptoms include: fever, headache, muscle aches, backache swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

The CDC says a rash starts to develop, the rash usually starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. The bumps from the rash will eventually scab over and fall off.

There is no proven treatment for the virus, but the good news is most people recover on their own without going to the hospital.

64% of Employees are Hiding Something at Work, Study Says

According to a new study by JobSage, 64% of Americans are hiding something from their employer.

37 percent of employees say they hide their political views. Around 36 percent say they hide information about their families.

However, over half of Americans said that not being authentic impacted their mental health.

On the other hand, after being authentic three in five say they were treated differently at work, most of the time they were treated unkind or ignored.

Reasons we hide, or don’t share: