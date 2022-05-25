LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning

More food Benefits Coming to Michiganders in May

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has now approved a major increase in food assistance for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders.

An additional $95 is now being added for qualifying Michigan families to help with the cost of groceries.

Any household eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will still be getting a minimum of $95, even if they’re close to the maximum amount of assistance.

Eligible Michiganders do not need to re-apply for additional benefits.

According to Governor Whitmer, this food assistance will help out more than 700,000 households.

Arby’s Just Launched its First-Ever Hamburger

Arby’s is known for their slogan, “We have the meats,” but has never sold a hamburger. That is until now.

For a limited time, the fast-food chain is offering a new “Wagyu Steakhouse Burger” for $5.99.

You can get your hands on it for about a month, starting Monday until July 31.

The burger comes with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, red onion, tomato and burger sauce all served on a brioche bun.