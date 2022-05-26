LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

46 Well-Paying Jobs Coming to East Lansing

A German-based company is now investing almost $28 million to establish its North American headquarters in East Lansing.

ATESTEO provides testing services for hybrid and fully electrified auto drivetrains and components.

Governor Whitmer says their investment will create 46 well paying jobs right here in Mid-Michigan.

The company says their facility reinforces Michigan’s reputation as a leader in the future of mobility. ATESTEO chose an existing building in East Lansing to be close to future automotive customers.

Depp Retakes Witness Stand, Calls Heard’s Allegations ‘Cruel,’ ‘Ludicrous’

Things are starting to heat up in the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Defamation Trial.

Depp was back on the witness stand Wednesday, and called his ex wife’s accusations of sexual and physical abuse “ridiculous” and “cruel”.

He concluded his testimony with a final denial of the allegations and says heard was the abuser.

Supermodel Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of Depp also testified Wednesday. She denied that she had ever been pushed or assaulted by Depp.