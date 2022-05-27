LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Lakeshore Electrified: Project Puts EV Chargers at State Parks

30 electric vehicle charging stations are now being added to various state parks beginning this summer.

Officials say more people are headed to Michigan beaches this summer and they’ll be driving electric vehicles, as the popularity has grown.

Adding more charging stations was made possible due to a partnership between the state, Consumers Energy, Adopt a Charger, startup EV maker Rivian and others.

The partnership is covering the cost of the stations and electricity to both EV drivers and taxpayers.

Consumers Energy will be installing the stations this summer.

Carnival Cruise Ship Catches Fire in Turks and Caicos

A Carnival cruise ship caught on fire Thursday, when docked in Turks and Caicos.

Officials say a fire broke out inside the ship’s funnel and exhaust system.

Passengers on the ship had to assemble at the muster station and put on life jackets. No evacuations were ordered.

The Carnival Corporation said the flames were put out quickly and no one was hurt.

The cruise ship has not yet reported the cause of the fire and Carnival is investigating the situation.