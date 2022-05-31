LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

How Much Money Do You Need to be Financially Secure?

As prices have been skyrocketing across the nation, a new study shows the cost of all goods is up 8% from last year.

Along with goods being expensive, a new CoreLogic report shows the housing market is especially rough right now.

Their report displays how the cost of homes nationwide rose more than 20% between March of 2021 and March of 2022.

Home price hikes have resulted in many would-be home buyers being priced out.

Renters haven’t had it any easier, in fact a Zumper analysis published this week found the price of a one-bedroom apartment was up about 13% in comparison to last year.

The Rock’s Daughter Reveals New Wrestling Name

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter has a new wrestling name.

The 20-year-old announced her new title to Twitter. Simone Johnson, is now going by Ava Raine while she’s in the ring.

The Rock wrestled for WWE in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Simone signed with WWE in 2020, putting her on the path to become the first fourth-generation superstar in WWE history.

“To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me,” Simone Johnson said. “I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”