LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Ingham Animal Shelter Dog Adoption Fees 20%-100% Off

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter needs your help as they have 20 adoptable dogs and are running out of space.

Until Saturday, June 4 you can spin a wheel to earn between 20% and 100% off your adoption fee.

Dogs will have been spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

“We have so many wonderful dogs looking for homes right now,” said Heidi Williams, ICACS Director. “We have young, old, big, small, active, couch potatoes, dog friendly and cat friendly dogs! Whatever you’re looking for in your new canine companion, we’re sure to have a great dog for you.”

More information on available dogs can be found here.

Dog in Taylors SC is the Oldest Dog Alive, Says Guinness World Records

A Toy Fox Terrier named Pebbles from South Carolina is now 22-years-old, and officially the oldest dog alive.

Pebbles has an odd schedule where she spends her days sleeping in until about 5 p.m. and has something to eat and drink as soon as she wakes up, then stays up all night.

Pebbles enjoys country music and warm weather.

Believe it or not, she still has quite an appetite, even though her diet consists of eating cat food.

In 2012, her veterinarian placed her on a cat food diet, which is said to be much higher in meat-based protein than dog food.