LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Rising Tick Count Means Rising Risk for You, Pets

Officials say the tick population is growing in Michigan along with the risk for several diseases.

Scientists say a major factor in this increase is climate change.

Doctor Thomas Mather, who has been studying ticks for nearly 40 years, says ticks can carry many germs and can cause several diseases, in both humans and pets.

Lyme Disease is the most well-known, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies 16 diseases caused from ticks in the United States.

Experts say the best way to avoid tick bites are staying out of tall grass and wet areas, using bug repellents and treating your clothes.

Movie Theatre’s Across the Nation Face Popcorn Shortage

Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun Sequel” brought in the most box-office cash ever for a Memorial Day weekend.

However, movie goers are having to deal with popcorn shortages across America.

“Popcorn supply will be tight,” said Norm Krug, chief executive of Preferred Popcorn, a supplier of kernels to theater chains.

Supply disruptions are also creating shortages of buckets and bags for popcorn, along with cups for drinks, trays and other necessities.