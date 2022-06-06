LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Counterfeit Child Car Seats Sold

As Summer travel picks up, experts are now warning parents to look out for counterfeit car seats that could be dangerous.

Experts say they may look and feel like the real thing, but in a crash situation they don’t perform well due to being made with cheaper materials.

These seats aren’t just marketed by shady websites, many of them have been sold by third-party sellers through some of the world’s biggest retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart.

Experts say quality control from third-party sellers is an ongoing problem for online marketplaces, especially with child car seats, as they usually can’t be tested for efficacy or be reviewed by customers.

Debate on the Last Movie Released on VHS

Popping in a VHS tape of Tarzan, Toy Story, Bambi, 101 Dalmatians and others was the way children used to get their rush of entertainment.

VHS tapes were once seen as a breakthrough medium, but as technology evolved, the market for them slowly faded away.

What was the last one ever sold? Well, there are some debates.

Some argue, a History of Violence is the last major film to be committed to VHS for the retail video market.

On the other hand, some Disney lovers claim that Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment continued to put out VHS tapes exclusively, releasing the late-2006 version of Cars to members of its Disney Movie Club.