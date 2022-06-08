LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Target Cuts Prices, Vendor Orders to Clear Out Huge Inventory

Target is now canceling orders from suppliers for home good items and clothing, while slashing prices to clear out their inventory.

These actions come after a spending shift by Americans from homes, to money spent on experiences like travel and other pre-pandemic items.

Target also says shoppers are focusing more on non-discretionary items like groceries as inflation has made people more selective on what they can afford.

Sales of big TVs, movies and other indoor items that Americans bought during the pandemic, have gone away, leaving Target with a huge inventory that they say will be marked down to sell.

Grand Ledge Senior Home Welcomes Ducklings

Residents at a senior living center in Grand Ledge recently welcomed some ducklings, putting a smile to their faces.

Independence Village of Grand Ledge residents waited for the hatching of three new baby ducks, even setting up a countdown calendar for their hatch date.

Residents voted to name the ducklings Quack Quack, Ebenezer and George.

After a few weeks of cuddles and love, the ducklings found a home at a farm belonging to a resident’s granddaughter.