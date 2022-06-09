LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Woman Convicted for Fatal 2020 Arson, Three Dead

One woman has now been sentenced to life in prison without parole for causing a deadly fire that killed three people.

Abbiena Williams was arrested for setting fire to a home on Elizabeth Street in Lansing back in 2020, which ultimately killed two children and their grandmother.

Family members say that Williams was romantically involved with the children’s uncle, and sent him messages the night she started the fire.

Mike Collier, the son and uncle to the victims, said he never thought Williams would act on her threat and be this violent.

Restaurants Adding Surcharges Amid Rising Prices

As Americans are struggling with record high inflation, a number of restaurants have been adding service charges, to combat these skyrocketing prices.

According to officials, there’s been more than a 36% increase in the number of restaurants adding these types of fees.

These fees help to cover benefits for employees and also help restaurants stay competitive at a time when businesses are still struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.