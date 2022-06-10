LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Charlotte Issues Social Media Scam Warning

The City of Charlotte is now asking locals to be mindful of social media scams regarding both real and fake community events.

These social media scams concern festivals, craft shows and vendor fairs.

According to a Facebook post from the city, locals should be specifically looking out for posts that are selling tickets or collecting vendor fees.

In some cases these events are real, but the entity accepting payments isn’t connected to the event.

Officials are encouraging people to talk to the event organizer ahead of time to verify they’re on the event’s official page.

Two Rescued After Falling into M&M Mars Factory Chocolate Tan

Two people recently got stuck in a chocolate tank at the Mars M&M factory in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

A Lancaster County 911 supervisor said the first person was rescued at 3:10 p.m. and it wasn’t for another 15 minutes until the second person was out of the tank.

Authorities were called to help cut a hole into the tank to help with the rescue.

The condition of the two is still unknown, but they were both taken to nearby area hospitals.