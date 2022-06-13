LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Lansing Township Motorcycle Crash

Lansing Township Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. 127 south near east Michigan Avenue.

Police say there were two people on the motorcycle when they rear ended a car.

The driver was found dead on the scene, and the passenger was taken to a local hospital.

Police say neither of the two on the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

If you have any information regarding this crash, call Lansing Township Police at (517) 485-1700.

Strawberry Supermoon to Rise this Week

June marks the start of the supermoon season, or the time of the year you can see the brightest moon.

According to AccuWeather, supermoons are annual occurrences that take place in sets of three or four, causing the moon to look bigger and brighter than other full moons throughout the year.

The first occurrence is called the strawberry moon, because it happens during the strawberry harvest season.

To see the strawberry moon, you’ll want to look to the southeast just after sunset on Tuesday.