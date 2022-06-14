LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Federal Free School Meal Waivers Set to Expire

The pandemic waivers that gave free meals to all students, regardless of their economic status, is now expiring on June 30.

Former President Donald Trump signed the COVID-19 aid package into place in 2020, and since then, 10 million kids have been able to eat free school meals on a consistent basis.

Families were also given the additional flexibility to pick up meals for their kids.

Katie Wilson, the executive director of Urban School Food Alliance now says, the organizations don’t know if they will be able to feed all their children or not.

Jackson Water Park Delays Opening

The City of Jackson now says its Nixon Water Park opening date has been delayed due to supply disruptions and maintenance work.

The park is now scheduled to open on June 27, instead of June 20.

The pool has been closed since the end of 2019, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, if you’re looking for a place in the area to stay cool during the heat wave, the Martin Luther king Jr. Center will be open.