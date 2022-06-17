LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Walmart Pulls MyPillow Products From Stores

Walmart has now pulled MyPillow products from its store shelves as the company’s Founder and CEO Mike Lindell, continues to claim the 2020 election was rigged against President Donald Trump.

Walmart confirmed the products’ removal after Lindell posted a series of live videos on his Facebook page.

Other major retailers such as Costco, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Kohl’s have also dropped his products.

Lindell says this will result in a $10 million hit to his company.

However, while the products are no longer being sold in Walmart stores, they are still being sold online.

Family Drives 200 Millionth Car Across Mackinac Bridge

A new milestone has been hit, as one Michigan family drove the 200 millionth vehicle across the Mackinac bridge Wednesday.

The Dallman family of Tawas City drove across the bridge at 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday, accomplishing something that was 65 years in the making.

The family said they were very surprised and had no idea this milestone was coming up.

After driving across the bridge, officials presented them with a framed print of the Mackinac Bridge and a gift basket.