Clinton Co. Man Wins $1 Million From Lottery Game

A Clinton County man’s “bad day” took a major turn when he became the lucky winner of a $1 million prize from the Michigan Lottery.

“I was having a bad day, so I left work early and stopped to purchase a lottery ticket on my way home,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $1 million, all I could think was: ‘There is no way this is real.’”

The 40-year-old player who has decided to remain anonymous, won the huge prize after buying a Michigan Lottery 20x Cashword instant scratch-off game from J&H Family Stories in Owosso.

The lucky player has decided to take his earnings in a one-time payment, and plans on spending a portion of his winnings on a new truck.

Fourth of July Fun on Mackinac Island

Mackinac island is hosting several special Fourth of July celebrations this year.

Fort Mackinac is hosting a day long event beginning at 9:30 a.m. featuring 1880s inspired activities such as sack racing, vintage baseball and cannon salutes.

Two firework shows will also kick off at 10 p.m., with one in front of Marquette Park, and the other in front of Mackinac Island School.

You can find more events by clicking here.