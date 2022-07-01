LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Michigan Lifting Lane Restrictions Ahead of Holiday

The Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane restrictions on more than 62% of its road projects ahead of the holiday weekend.

This is why you may see less congested roads if you’re traveling for the Fourth of July.

Starting at 3 p.m. Friday and continuing through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 100 out of 162 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.

MDOT says drivers should still look out for equipment and shoulder closures.

For a full list of lane openings, click here.

America’s Favorite Fast Food Chain Unchanged For 8th Straight Year

Americans have chosen chicken over burgers this year for the eighth year in a row.

Chick-Fil-A has wiped away the competition coming in first place for America’s favorite fast food chain.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, reports show the more satisfied customers were, the more they were willing to spend in the future at that fast food restaurants.

Believe it or not, McDonald’s, which trailed all others last year with 70 points, is bringing up the rear coming in last place with 68 this year.