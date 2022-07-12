LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Former Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green Leaves MSU for UAB

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Chief of Staff Daryl Green, is now leaving his position for a new job at the University of Alabama on August 1.

Green will serve as the new Associate Vice President of Public Safety and Chief of Police.

Green worked as the Chief of Staff with MSU Police and Public Safety for the past year, and has more than 25 years in law enforcement.

His last day at MSU will be Tuesday, July 26.

Eaton County Fair Carnival Opens Tuesday

Carnival season is back in Michigan!

The Eaton County Fair’s Carnival will open up on Tuesday, July 12.

There will be classic rides like the Pirate Ship, the Zipper and Spinning Teacups.

If carnival rides aren’t your forte, the county fair that opened on July 9, has many other attractions including a petting zoo, flea markets, motocross and rodeo events.

