How You Can Help Save the Monarch Butterfly

Many States, Including Michigan, have now increased their efforts to protect butterfly habitats.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there is a 90% decline in the monarch population.

Some of the biggest threats are habitat loss and changing weather patterns.

Experts say people can help by avoiding pesticides, creating habitats in their own yards and planting butterfly-friendly gardens.

Chicken Surfs in West Virginia Floodwaters

Summer storms left residents with a large amount of flooding in West Virginia.

Brandy Rogers says her street was one of the ones impacted.

To cheer up the neighborhood, Rogers’s son had the idea to put his pet chicken, Shelly, on a boogie board and send her off.

Rogers son was surprised to find the chicken actually balancing while boogie boarding down their street.