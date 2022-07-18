LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

How to Check your Airbnb, Vrbo for Hidden Cameras

Across the nation there are now concerns of hidden cameras at Airbnb and Vrbo rentals.

Last week, a civil lawsuit was filed after a couple said homeowners recorded them during “intimate and private moments”.

One of the homeowners was arrested and officials say their investigation uncovered several other illegal recordings at other Airbnb and Vrbo rentals.

Experts say one of the best ways to find cameras is by shining a light inside anything with holes, such as a smoke detector or air conditioning vent.

Here’s Where to Find National Ice Cream Day Deals

Cookies and Crème, cookie dough, napoleon, cherry fudge, no matter what your favorite flavor of ice cream, there are deals going on all week long.

These major deals and discounts are in celebration of National Ice Cream Day which was on Sunday, July 17.

Ice Cream Deals to look out for:

Baskin Robins: $5 off, when you spend $15, from July 17-23

Insomnia Cookies: A free scoop of ice cream with any in-store purchase.

Whole Foods: Through July 19, shoppers can receive 25% off ice cream.

Cold Stone Creamery: Rewards members can redeem $4 off a purchase of $20 or more through July 21.

DoorDash: $5 off when you add a pint of ice cream from DashMart, grocery, and convenience stores. Use code “ICECREAM5” at checkout.