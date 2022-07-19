LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Fauci to Retire Before the End of Biden’s Term

President Biden’s Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci, says he now plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in office.

“We’re in a pattern now. If somebody says, you’ll leave when we don’t have COVID anymore, then I will be 105,” Fauci said. “I think we’re going to be living with this.”

Fauci says the possibility of more attacks coming his way, like Republicans taking control of congress, was not a factor in his decision.

During the time he served, Fauci has advised seven presidents on public health issues.

‘We Did It’: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Marry in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot!

The couple were married in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel on Saturday, July 16.

Lopez and Affleck’s on-and-off again relationship has stretched over two decades. However, there is no doubt that Lopez is excited about the marriage, posting “We did it” in a newsletter.

Lopez does plan on taking his last name.