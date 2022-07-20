LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

CDC ends Reporting of COVID cases on Cruise Ships

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now ending its monitoring program for COVID-19 cases on cruise ships.

In a statement, the CDC said its “COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships is no longer in effect.”

According to the CDC, cruise ships still pose some risk of COVID-19 transmission, but ships now have access to guidance and tools to manage their own COVID-19 mitigation programs.

However, the CDC will continue to publish tips in order to help cruise ships be a safe and healthy environment.

Justin Bieber to Relaunch World Tour after Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is set to relaunch his “Justice” World Tour.

This news comes after the pop star called off the tour more than a month ago due to his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis.

The 28-year-old revealed on Instagram that the syndrome had caused him facial paralysis.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see,” Bieber told fans.

The singer’s tour will resume on July 31 in Italy.