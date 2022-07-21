LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Crews Subdue Fire in Southeast Lansing

Fire Crews are now investigating a large fire that took place Wednesday night at a house in Lansing.

The fire broke out on the 4900 Block of East Lawn Dr., just north of Jolly Road.

Emergency crews from Lansing and Ingham County were on the scene, and they say the house was badly damaged with very visible holes in the roof.

Witnesses saw smoke coming out of the home and called 911 immediately.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was hurt.

Couple Celebrates 100th Birthdays, 79th Anniversary

Wow, now that’s a long time!

An Ohio couple is celebrating their 100th Birthdays and 79th anniversary.

The couple met at a neighborhood church in 1941, and married in 1943.

When asked how the marriage has lasted so long, the couple responded saying they have never had an argument.

Their secrete, well the couple shared they always try to be loving and kind, and they always share a kiss before bed.