LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Former Lake Trust HQ in Lansing to be renovated into apartments & more

In Lansing, Lake Trust Credit Union’s former headquarters building is now being renovated.

The building at 501 S. Capitol Ave. will be renovated to house commercial space and 55 multi-family apartments.

A new five-story mixed-use building will also be built on the parking lot next door, housing 117 apartments.

Mayor Andy Schor says these investments will help with the need for housing downtown.

‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony Dow is reportedly not dead

Tony Dow who starred as Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave it to Beaver’ is still alive.

The star’s management team falsely reported that he was dead on Tuesday morning.

One of Dow’s managers said his death was prematurely announced because the star’s wife thought he was gone, and told his managers to release the statement.

Dow is currently under hospice care.